Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 176,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $175.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day moving average is $194.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

