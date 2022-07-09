Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €35.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.77) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price on Grenke in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €34.00 ($35.42) target price on Grenke in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.42) price objective on Grenke in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Grenke alerts:

Shares of GLJ stock opened at €24.26 ($25.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of €20.98 ($21.85) and a fifty-two week high of €38.75 ($40.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.