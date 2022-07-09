Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,927 shares of company stock worth $24,662,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

