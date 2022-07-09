Guardian Financial Partners LLC Purchases 23,511 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

