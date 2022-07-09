GXChain Market Cap Reaches $37.31 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $37.31 million and $19,567.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002296 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000211 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

