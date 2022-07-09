Harmony (ONE) 1-Day Volume Hits $97.23 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Harmony has a total market cap of $284.50 million and approximately $97.23 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 32.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,523,080,378 coins and its circulating supply is 12,298,801,378 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

