Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.89.
HARP stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 320,054 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
