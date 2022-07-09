Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.89.

HARP stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.69% and a negative net margin of 366.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 320,054 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

