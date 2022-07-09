Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches Market Cap of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00091071 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00029012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001477 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00258568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00043772 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.