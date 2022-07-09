Hegic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $597,132.00 (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Hegic has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $597,132.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.57 or 0.99994836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

