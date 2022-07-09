HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $153.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HEI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $133.34 on Friday. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $122.94 and a fifty-two week high of $159.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.68.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 47,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in HEICO by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,384,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.