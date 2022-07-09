Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.85-$10.35 EPS.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.49. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $149.03 and a 52 week high of $256.26.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

