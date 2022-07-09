Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.47.

HP stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

