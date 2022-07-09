Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.15

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and traded as high as $10.34. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 23,105 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Hennessy Advisors worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

