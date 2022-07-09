HiCoin (XHI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $312.00

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. HiCoin has a market cap of $616,990.96 and approximately $312.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 75.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin Coin Profile

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HiCoin provides cheap, fast and easy-to-use transactions. Micro-payments and face-to-face transactions are also made easy by XHI. “

Buying and Selling HiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

