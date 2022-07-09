High Performance Blockchain Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $431,491.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002117 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

