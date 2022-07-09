Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.60

Shares of Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.60 ($3.63) and traded as low as GBX 299.40 ($3.63). Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 299.60 ($3.63), with a volume of 3,141,119 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 299.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47.
Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Company Profile (LON:HGM)
