Hiscox’s (HSX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,144 ($13.85) target price on the stock.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.11) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 895 ($10.84) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.02) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,032.57 ($12.50).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 943.40 ($11.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,050.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 937.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 934.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.13).

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £15,264.48 ($18,484.48).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

