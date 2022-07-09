HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.29

Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.29 and traded as low as $22.78. HMN Financial shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 546 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.17.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp raised its position in HMN Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in HMN Financial during the first quarter worth $236,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in HMN Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in HMN Financial during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

