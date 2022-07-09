hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.40. hopTo shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 14,180 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.96.

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. hopTo had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 20.41%.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

