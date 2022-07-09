Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP remained flat at $$83.61 during trading on Friday. 1,163,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,611. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 20,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $2,286,607.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,346 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,979.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $2,664,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,754,667.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,976 shares of company stock valued at $19,878,766. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

