Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HST opened at $15.95 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

