Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 487,535 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 162,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 51,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 1.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 760,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.