Humanscape Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $139.97 million and $2.34 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,850.74 or 0.99971109 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002737 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 791,409,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.