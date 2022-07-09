Ian Slater Buys 100,000 Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC) Stock

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) Director Ian Slater acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$824,200.

Ian Slater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 20th, Ian Slater bought 300,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ian Slater bought 200,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$77,000.00.

LBC traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 128,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,461. Libero Copper & Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$20.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

Libero Copper & Gold ( CVE:LBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

