Idle Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $6,466.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00570061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033539 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,077 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.