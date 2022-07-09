Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Impinj alerts:

PI stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Impinj has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $75,846.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,510.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $252,729.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,797 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,412 shares of company stock valued at $960,090. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $53,585,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.