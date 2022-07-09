Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Get Inca One Gold alerts:

About Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian based, gold producer operating, gold ore processing facilities in Peru. It operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities with a total capacity of 450 tons per day. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.