Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.
About Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA)
