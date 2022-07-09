Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) Trading 25.5% Higher

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 25.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 5,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTI)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibitor Therapeutics (INTI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.