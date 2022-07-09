Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading 1.7% Higher

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.65. 2,711 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

