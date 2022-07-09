Insider Buying: SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Major Shareholder Acquires $118,249.44 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 10,711 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $118,249.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 395,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Neil Gagnon acquired 15,000 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Neil Gagnon bought 6,185 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $67,230.95.

On Monday, June 27th, Neil Gagnon bought 18,274 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,861.68.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Neil Gagnon acquired 22,538 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $239,578.94.

On Thursday, June 16th, Neil Gagnon acquired 33,080 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $311,944.40.

SecureWorks stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $913.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $127,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 53,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

