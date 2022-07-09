Insider Selling: Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) COO Sells $55,625.00 in Stock

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of Charge Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $55,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRGE stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75. Charge Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

