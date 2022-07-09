Insider Selling: CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Sells $22,152.30 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $22,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,043 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,704.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LAW opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 28.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CS Disco from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

