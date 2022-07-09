Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Purchases £12,600 in Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSGGet Rating) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,257.93).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 30th, Richard Bernstein acquired 100,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($35,117.46).
  • On Monday, April 25th, Richard Bernstein acquired 275,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($93,242.92).

INSG stock opened at GBX 28.05 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.48. The stock has a market cap of £29.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,805.00. Insig AI Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19.06 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.90 ($1.05).

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

