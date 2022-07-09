Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.