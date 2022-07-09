Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 74,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.