International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of IBM opened at $140.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

