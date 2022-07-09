Internet of People Market Capitalization Reaches $44,292.22 (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded flat against the dollar. Internet of People has a market cap of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00042259 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Internet of People

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Internet of People is iop.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

