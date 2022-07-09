Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Shares Down 15.1%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 15.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.26 and last traded at $50.26. Approximately 143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.18.

IKTSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $5,640.00 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

