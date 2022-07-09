inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NYSE:INTT opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.51. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). inTEST had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.