Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.28 and last traded at $96.28. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

