Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,786 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,947,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.54 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

