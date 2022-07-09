Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 17.7% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $295.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

