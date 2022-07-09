Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 13.5% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $295.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

