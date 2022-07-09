Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.36 and last traded at $36.27. Approximately 14,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 64,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.
