Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 4,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 22,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QVMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,068,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.