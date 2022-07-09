iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Decreased by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $112.50 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.11 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.