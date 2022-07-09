iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $119.09 and last traded at $119.18. 1,277,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,903,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.61.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.73.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.