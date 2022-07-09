iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Increased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

IEF stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

