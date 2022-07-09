iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading 0% Higher

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.15 and last traded at $86.15. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

