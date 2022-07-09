iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93.

